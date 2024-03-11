Sensex (    %)
                             
Board of Poddar Housing &amp; Development allots 9.51 lakh equity shares

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 11 March 2024
The Board of Poddar Housing & Development at its meeting held on 11 March 2024 has approved the allotment of 9,51,437 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 150 per share to Slate Edge, a non-promoter on preferential basis.
Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 7,26,68,370/- divided into 72,66,837 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.
First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

