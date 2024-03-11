At meeting held on 11 March 2024

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 7,26,68,370/- divided into 72,66,837 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Poddar Housing & Development at its meeting held on 11 March 2024 has approved the allotment of 9,51,437 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 150 per share to Slate Edge, a non-promoter on preferential basis.