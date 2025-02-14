Explicit Finance standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 63.61% to Rs 1.23 croreNet profit of Explicit Finance declined 77.78% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 63.61% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.233.38 -64 OPM %6.5010.65 -PBDT0.080.36 -78 PBT0.080.36 -78 NP0.080.36 -78
