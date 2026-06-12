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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exxaro Tiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Exxaro Tiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Wendt India Ltd, Roto Pumps Ltd, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd and Asian Star Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2026.

Wendt India Ltd, Roto Pumps Ltd, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd and Asian Star Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2026.

Exxaro Tiles Ltd spiked 19.13% to Rs 7.66 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21989 shares in the past one month.

 

Wendt India Ltd soared 15.82% to Rs 7845.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3612 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 218 shares in the past one month.

Roto Pumps Ltd surged 14.47% to Rs 66.47. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30495 shares in the past one month.

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Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd rose 13.42% to Rs 301.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11221 shares in the past one month.

Asian Star Company Ltd exploded 13.26% to Rs 690.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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