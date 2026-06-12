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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies rebounds on value buying after recent correction

Sterlite Technologies rebounds on value buying after recent correction

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Sterlite Technologies rose 2.24% to Rs 585 amid value buying after a sharp correction in the stock.

The stock had declined 6.68% over the previous two trading sessions and remains 12.23% below its recent high of Rs 651.90 touched on 4 June 2026.

Despite the recent pullback, the stock has surged 46.79% in the past month, 191.35% over the last three months and 471.74% so far in 2026.

Meanwhile, NSE bulk deal data showed that Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund purchased 36.48 lakh shares, representing a 0.75% equity stake in the company, on 5 June 2026. The transaction was executed at Rs 619.07 per share.

 

Sterlite Technologies provides advanced connectivity solutions and offers end-to-end products and services for AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, rural broadband, enterprise and data centre networks.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 59 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 40 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 36.98% year-on-year to Rs 1,441 crore during the quarter.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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