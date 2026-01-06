Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Faalcon Concepts rises on bagging Rs 18-cr order from Splendor Information Technology

Faalcon Concepts rises on bagging Rs 18-cr order from Splendor Information Technology

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Faalcon Concepts added 2.20% to Rs 41.75 after securing a major contract worth Rs 18.42 crore from Splendor Information Technology.

The order pertains to the design, fabrication, construction, and installation of aluminium glazing facade glass for a commercial building at Splendor ONYX, Sector 142, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The contract is domestic in nature, with a total consideration of Rs 18.42 crore, and will be executed over a period of 15 months. Billing will be done on a monthly basis based on material delivery and performance milestones.

Falcon Concepts confirmed that the promoters or promoter group have no interest in the contracting entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction.

 

Faalcon Concepts a range of products and services, including structural glazing, curtain walls, aluminium doors and windows, skylights, canopies, ACP cladding, and frameless glazing. Faalcon serves residential, commercial, and institutional sectors and has completed projects across various states in India.

The companys standalone net profit surged 31.5% to Rs 2.67 crore in FY25, on the back of a 55.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 28.75 crore compared with Q2 FY25.

As of 6 January 2026, the company's market cap stood at Rs 27.83 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

