Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FCS Software Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

FCS Software Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Sales decline 11.72% to Rs 8.21 crore

Net loss of FCS Software Solutions reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.72% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.219.30 -12 OPM %-14.7412.37 -PBDT-0.141.84 PL PBT-1.011.29 PL NP-1.241.10 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 123.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 123.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Avance Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Avance Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the September 2025 quarter

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 1.83% in the September 2025 quarter

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 1.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 26.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 26.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 35.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 35.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon