Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 26.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.79% to Rs 1163.39 croreNet profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 26.56% to Rs 21.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 1163.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 939.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1163.39939.80 24 OPM %4.663.83 -PBDT39.4027.00 46 PBT30.7721.60 42 NP21.3016.83 27
