Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 123.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 2431.70 croreNet profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 123.88% to Rs 430.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 192.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 2431.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2304.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2431.702304.40 6 OPM %37.4126.91 -PBDT802.60383.10 110 PBT584.00182.70 220 NP430.30192.20 124
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content