NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 1.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.65% to Rs 120.26 croreNet profit of NGL Fine Chem declined 1.83% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.65% to Rs 120.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 93.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales120.2693.48 29 OPM %14.2712.36 -PBDT18.0516.36 10 PBT12.9613.33 -3 NP9.639.81 -2
