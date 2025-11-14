Friday, November 14, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fedders Holding consolidated net profit rises 108.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Fedders Holding consolidated net profit rises 108.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales decline 37.09% to Rs 53.54 crore

Net profit of Fedders Holding rose 108.54% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.09% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 85.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales53.5485.11 -37 OPM %1.62-3.44 -PBDT7.608.40 -10 PBT6.607.62 -13 NP14.416.91 109

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

