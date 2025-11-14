Indo Amines consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.90% to Rs 277.05 croreNet profit of Indo Amines rose 31.33% to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 277.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 269.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales277.05269.23 3 OPM %11.548.93 -PBDT30.8223.76 30 PBT25.5919.42 32 NP18.1113.79 31
