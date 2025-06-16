Federal Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 204.47, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.78% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 10.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
Federal Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 204.47, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 24933.35. The Sensex is at 81777.75, up 0.81%.Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 1.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55527.35, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.01 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 205.14, down 0.37% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd jumped 16.78% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 10.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 12.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
