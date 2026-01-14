Federal Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 246.6, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.02% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 22.54% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 246.6, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.Federal Bank Ltd has eased around 7.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59578.8, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 246.45, down 1.5% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd jumped 27.02% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 22.54% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News