Federal Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 246.6, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.02% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 22.54% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 246.6, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.Federal Bank Ltd has eased around 7.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59578.8, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.93 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 246.45, down 1.5% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd jumped 27.02% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 22.54% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

TCS announces strategic collaboration with AMD

Benchmarks pare all gains; European mrkt advance

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 63.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 35.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

