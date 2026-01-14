TCS announces strategic collaboration with AMD

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a strategic collaboration with AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) to help enterprises scale AI adoption from pilots to production, modernise legacy environments, and build secure, high performance digital workplaces.

Under the collaboration, TCS and AMD plan to engage on the co-development of industry specific AI and GenAI solutions by combining TCS' deep domain expertise, systems integration capabilities and global innovation ecosystem with leadership AMD high performance computing and AI product portfolio. Together, the companies will help enterprises modernize hybrid cloud and edge environments, deploy AI-powered workplace solutions, and accelerate innovation across cloud-to-edge workloads.

TCS will also rapidly upskill and certify its associates on cutting-edge AMD hardware and software technologies. The two companies plan to jointly invest in talent that will help build a deep pool of experts who can co-innovate and deliver next-generation AI solutions. Additionally, industry-specific GenAI frameworks will be developed for sectors such as life sciences (drug discovery), manufacturing (cognitive quality engineering and smart manufacturing), and BFSI (intelligent risk management). Finally, the collaboration plans to deliver tailored accelerators, frameworks, and best practices to boost AI performance across both training and inference workloads, helping ensure organizations can fully harness the power of AI.

