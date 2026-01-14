Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 35.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.23% to Rs 139.25 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels rose 35.62% to Rs 20.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 139.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 121.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.139.25121.9030.0728.3740.2930.6931.6321.8720.9415.44

