Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 35.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 35.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 14.23% to Rs 139.25 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels rose 35.62% to Rs 20.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 139.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 121.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales139.25121.90 14 OPM %30.0728.37 -PBDT40.2930.69 31 PBT31.6321.87 45 NP20.9415.44 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

