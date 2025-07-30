Federal Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 204.77, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% slide in NIFTY and a 8.99% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
Federal Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 204.77, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24849.75. The Sensex is at 81433.49, up 0.12%.Federal Bank Ltd has lost around 6.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56222, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.07 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 205.19, down 0.35% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd jumped 1.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% slide in NIFTY and a 8.99% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 12.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
