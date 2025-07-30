Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mphasis Ltd gains for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2818, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.58% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% slide in NIFTY and a 13.2% slide in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2818, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24858.35. The Sensex is at 81500.48, up 0.2%. Mphasis Ltd has slipped around 2.2% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35373.25, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2815.9, up 1.71% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is down 2.58% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% slide in NIFTY and a 13.2% slide in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

