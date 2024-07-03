Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Federal Bank rises after recording 20% YoY growth in gross advances; deposits at Rs 2.66 lakh crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Federal Bank added 1.63% to Rs 177.90 after the bank reported 20% growth in gross advances to Rs 2,24,139 crore as on 30 June 2024 from Rs 1,86,593 crore as on 30 June 2023.
The banks retail credit book grew by 25% and wholesale credit book grew by 14%. Retail to wholesale ratio at the end of Q1 FY25 was at 56:44 respectively.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total deposits reached Rs 2,66,082 crore as on 30 June 2024, registering a growth of 20% over the deposit base of Rs 2,22,496 Crore as on 30 June 2023. The banks customer deposits (total deposits excl interbank deposits and certificates of deposit) aggregated to Rs 2,51,991 crore, up 20% YoY.
CASA ratio was at 29.28% as on 30 June 2024 as against 31.85% as on 30 June 2023.
Federal Bank operates through four segments: treasury, corporate or wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. The bank has 1,504 banking outlets and 2,015 ATMs/recyclers as on 31 March 2024.
The private lenders standalone net profit rose marginally to Rs 906.30 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 902.61 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Total income rose 23.42% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,732.23 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Puravankara hits 52-week high on acquiring 7-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

hdfc bank

HDFC Bank rallies 4%, hits record high as foreign holding slips below 55%

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex hits 80k mark first time, records lifetime high at 80,039

hathras

LIVE: Death toll rises to 121 in Hathras tragedy; UP police files FIR against 'satsang' organisers

arrest

Italian landowner arrested after Indian worker dies in farm accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon