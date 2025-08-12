Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 21.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.78% to Rs 483.67 croreNet profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 21.87% to Rs 43.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 483.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 444.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales483.67444.65 9 OPM %14.5914.14 -PBDT83.0772.51 15 PBT61.0151.05 20 NP43.2535.49 22
