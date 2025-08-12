Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indergiri Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Indergiri Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 19.51% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net Loss of Indergiri Finance reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.51% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.330.41 -20 OPM %6.06-24.39 -PBDT-0.34-0.11 -209 PBT-0.34-0.11 -209 NP-0.34-0.11 -209

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

