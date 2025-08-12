Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 2.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.57% to Rs 24.29 croreNet profit of Kronox Lab Sciences rose 2.11% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 24.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales24.2925.19 -4 OPM %32.8532.59 -PBDT8.858.64 2 PBT8.458.31 2 NP6.286.15 2
