Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit declines 21.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.24% to Rs 52.41 croreNet profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts declined 21.12% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.24% to Rs 52.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52.4151.77 1 OPM %16.0518.72 -PBDT8.839.65 -8 PBT5.086.51 -22 NP3.814.83 -21
