Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs review meeting of public sector banks

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently chairing a meeting in New Delhi to review the performance of public sector banks across various parameters. The meeting is being attended by Dr. Vivek Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, along with the managing directors and chief executive officers of Public Sector Banks and other senior officials.
During the meeting, Sitharaman and the other participants will be focusing on key indicators of the banks' financial health, including deposit growth, the credit-to-deposit ratio, and asset quality. These metrics provide crucial insights into the overall performance and stability of the banking sector.
Additionally, the Finance Minister will be evaluating the performance of public sector banks in relation to government initiatives such as PM Awas Yojana, PM Surya Ghar, and PM Vishwakarma schemes. These initiatives aim to provide affordable housing, solar power, and support for artisans and craftsmen, respectively.
This meeting marks Sitharaman's first review of public sector banks since assuming charge as Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister in the Modi 3.0 government. The review is expected to provide a comprehensive assessment of the banks' progress and identify areas for improvement.
Later in the evening, Finance Minister Sitharaman is also scheduled to review the performance of regional rural banks, which play a vital role in providing financial services to rural communities across the country.
First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

