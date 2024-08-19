Business Standard
V-Guard Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

V-Guard Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 August 2024.
V-Guard Industries Ltd crashed 7.63% to Rs 484.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 73515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55181 shares in the past one month.
Suprajit Engineering Ltd tumbled 5.62% to Rs 584.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83607 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33016 shares in the past one month.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd lost 4.56% to Rs 4749.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd plummeted 4.43% to Rs 496.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd shed 3.89% to Rs 550.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

