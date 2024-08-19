Vivriti Capital standalone net profit rises 6.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.50% to Rs 320.87 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Vivriti Capital rose 6.38% to Rs 55.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.50% to Rs 320.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 216.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.320.87216.0877.1080.6978.3174.1773.7569.8655.1751.86