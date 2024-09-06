Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Financial Stability and Development Council to continue its focus on improving financial sector resilience

Financial Stability and Development Council to continue its focus on improving financial sector resilience

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
A meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC-SC) was held yesterday at the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai. Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India chaired the meeting. The Sub-Committee reviewed major global and domestic macroeconomic and financial developments and issues relating to inter-regulatory coordination in the Indian financial sector. Members shared their assessments of potential risks to financial stability and discussed various issues that may have financial stability implications. The Sub-Committee also reviewed the activities of various technical groups under its purview, and the functioning of State-level Coordination Committees (SLCCs) in States/Union Territories (UTs). The FSDC-SC resolved to continue its focus on improving financial sector resilience through inter-regulatory coordination, while remaining watchful of emerging challenges to the economy and the financial system, including those from global spillovers, cyber hazards and climate change.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sebi

Sebi to tighten derivative rules to increase barriers despite pushback

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 700 pts, at 81,500, Nifty tests 25,000; Financials drag

SBI Cards

SBI Cards rallies 6% in weak market; hits 11-month high on positive outlook

AirPods Max and AirPods 3

iPhone 16 launch event on September 9: Expected Apple AirPods 2024 lineup

Former ICICI Bank MD &amp; CEO Chanda Kochhar at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

LIVE: SC issues notice to ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar on CBI's plea against Bombay HC order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPOMach Conferences SME IPOOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon