Financials stocks slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Financial Services index decreasing 100.66 points or 0.87% at 11506.57 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, HDFC Bank Ltd (down 4.49%), Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 3.12%),Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (down 3%),Home First Finance Company India Ltd (down 2.95%),PB Fintech Ltd (down 1.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (down 1.92%), RBL Bank Ltd (down 1.9%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 1.85%), PNB Housing Finance Ltd (down 1.85%), and DCB Bank Ltd (down 1.79%).

On the other hand, Yes Bank Ltd (up 7.47%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (up 6.87%), and New India Assurance Company Ltd (up 5.26%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 378.71 or 0.7% at 54153.84.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 103.63 points or 0.64% at 16207.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.25 points or 0.19% at 24254.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 317.06 points or 0.4% at 79732.61.

On BSE,2150 shares were trading in green, 1710 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

