Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems surges 11% on Maha govt's 'mega project' status

Shares of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems zoomed 10.6 per cent at 787.15 per share on the BSE in Friday's intraday. This came after the company received a letter from the Ministry of Industries

Chinese EVs

Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems zoomed 10.6 per cent at 787.15 per share on the BSE in Friday’s intraday. This came after the company received a letter from the Ministry of Industries, Energy, Labour and Mining Department, of Government of Maharashtra. 

The letter conferred the status of “Mega Project” at one of the companies project situated at Chordia Industrial Park, in district of Satara. The company’s project qualified for the status on the basis of level of fixed capital investment under the Electric Vehicle Policy 2018.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To foster sustainable growth, generate employment, and position Maharashtra as a leader in the development of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and service sectors, the government introduced the Electric Vehicle Policy 2018. 

The policy includes provisions for mega units dedicated to manufacturing EVs, their components, and batteries. A mega project under this policy qualifies if it involves a Fixed Capital Investment (FCI) of Rs. 250 crore or creates 500 jobs.

The mega project status offers multiple incentives to the company including electricity duty exemption for 7 years from the start of commercial production, 100 per cent exemption from Stamp Duty and Industrial Promotion Subsidy (IPS) equal to 100 per cent of eligible investments made between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2026, or up to 50 per cent of the SGST payable over 7 years based on 50 per cent of turnover, whichever is lower, the company informed in an exchange filing on Friday. 

The Pune based auto components company provides torque transfer and transmission solutions to OEMs encompassing utility, passenger, commercial, electric and agriculture vehicles in India and around the world.

At 02:17 PM; the stock of the company was trading 7.12  per cent higher at Rs 762 per share on the BSE. In comparison the BSE Sensex fell 0.34 per cent to 79,777 levels.

At present, the shares of the company are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 54.75 times with an earning per share of Rs 12.99.

Also Read

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

101 BSE stocks now in Rs 1 trillion market cap club; RVNL, MDL new entrants

Utkarsh Small Fin Bank stock down 3.5% on muted Q1 loan growth sequentially

Utkarsh Small Fin Bank stock down 3.5% on muted Q1 loan growth sequentially

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank shares slump 4% after reporting muted growth in June quarter

Murugappa Group, Murugappa logo

CG Power, K Raheja Corp ink agreement to develop Mumbai land; stock up 8%

Pharma companies, Pharma

This pharma stock has surged 16% on Friday; zoomed over 100% so far in CY24

Topics : Buzzing stocks Auto component makers Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon