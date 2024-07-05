Business Standard
Angel One client base climbs 64% YoY in Jun'24

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Angel One announced that its client base jumped 64.2% to 24.72 million in June 2024 as against 15.06 million recorded in June 2023.
On month on month (MoM) basis, the brokerage firm's client base grew by 3.7% in June 2024 from 23.83 million posted in May 2024.
Gross client acquisition stood at 0.94 million in June 2024, registering a growth of 96.9% over June 2023 and up by 6.3% over May 2024.
Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 45,74,200 crore in June 2024, up 4.43% MoM and up 90.2% YoY. The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 45,11,200 crore in June 2024 (up 4.4% MoM and up 90.9% YoY).
ADTO from the cash segment was at Rs 10,600 crore (up 27.8% MoM while up 186.4% YoY) and ADTO from the commodity segment stood at Rs 52,400 crore (up 3.6% MoM and up 87.3% YoY) in June 2024.
Gross client acquisition stood at 2.58 million in Q1 FY25, down 10.5% over Q4 FY24 and up 94.8% over Q1 FY24.
Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 43,78,100 crore in Q1 FY25, down 1.3% QoQ and up 92.7% YoY. The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 43,19,800 crore in Q1 FY25 (down 1.5% QoQ and up 93.3% YoY).

ADTO from the cash segment was at Rs 8,800 crore, up 16.3% QoQ and up 164.3% YoY, and ADTO from the commodity segment stood at Rs 49,400 crore, up 35.2% QoQ and up 101% YoY in first quarter of 2025.
Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.
The brokerage firms consolidated net profit grew by 27.34% to Rs 339.95 crore on 63.46% jump in total income to Rs 1,358.54 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.54% to currently trade at Rs 2,354.90 on the BSE.
First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

