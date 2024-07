With effect from 08 July 2024

Further, Dr. Rashmi Hegde, current Executive Vice President - Medical Affairs would retire w.e.f 31 July 2024.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals announced that Dr. Shalini Menon has been appointed as Executive Vice President - Medical Affairs, effective 8 July 2024. She will be part of the Senior Management team of the Company.