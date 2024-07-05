Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mahindra Life rises on securing projects worth Rs 2,050 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Mahindra Lifespace Developers added 2.83% to Rs 627.30 after the company bagged two deals in Bengaluru and Mumbai aggregating to Rs 2,050 crore in gross development value (GDV).
The real estate developer has been chosen as the preferred partner for the redevelopment of seven residential societies in prestigious Borivali West, Mumbai neighborhood. This project offers an estimated GDV of approximately Rs 1800 crore. The project will be developed under states cluster redevelopment policy.
Further, the company has recently acquired 2.37 acres of land in Singasandra, South Bengaluru, located next to its existing Mahindra Zen project. The land is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 0.25 million square feet, with a GDV of around Rs 250 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Mahindra Lifespace Developers is the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group. The company's development footprint spans 35.06 million square feet of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.
The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 71.48 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 0.54 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations soared 94.40% to Rs 14.29 crore in Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED files money laundering case to probe STP scam in DJB, conducts searches

nipah virus kerala

Highly contagious African Swine Fever reported in Kerala's Thrissur

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

Hathras stampede: Hunt for key accused launched, inter-state searches on

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

World leaders congratulate Starmer after Labour's victory in UK election

Rajnath Singh,Defence Minister

India logs all-time high defence production value at over Rs 1.26 trillion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon