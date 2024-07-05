Business Standard
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals announces change in directorate

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
With effect from 02 July 2024
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals announced that Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath (DIN: 10092758), Managing Director, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Director (Finance) for a period of three months w.e.f. 02 July 2024, or till the appointment of regular incumbent to the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.
First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

