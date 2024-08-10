Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 11.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.31% to Rs 141.90 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 11.95% to Rs 28.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.31% to Rs 141.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.141.90132.2324.8423.8439.8834.9837.6333.6528.7525.68