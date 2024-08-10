Sumeet Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.47 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 266.69 croreNet Loss of Sumeet Industries reported to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 266.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 244.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales266.69244.75 9 OPM %-1.33-4.12 -PBDT-3.29-9.80 66 PBT-8.47-15.75 46 NP-8.47-15.75 46
