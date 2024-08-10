Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 175.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.24% to Rs 105.88 crore

Net profit of Triton Valves rose 175.86% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.24% to Rs 105.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 106.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.105.88106.146.636.914.944.212.141.221.600.58