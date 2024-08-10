Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 26.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.73% to Rs 57.61 croreNet profit of Roto Pumps declined 26.72% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.73% to Rs 57.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales57.6154.49 6 OPM %20.9323.12 -PBDT12.0912.78 -5 PBT7.7810.09 -23 NP5.547.56 -27
