Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 26.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.73% to Rs 57.61 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 26.72% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.73% to Rs 57.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.