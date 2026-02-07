Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 23.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.32% to Rs 51.96 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 23.76% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.32% to Rs 51.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.51.9639.8745.4830.9510.548.149.957.826.985.64

