Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 23.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 30.32% to Rs 51.96 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 23.76% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.32% to Rs 51.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales51.9639.87 30 OPM %45.4830.95 -PBDT10.548.14 29 PBT9.957.82 27 NP6.985.64 24

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

