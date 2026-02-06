Friday, February 06, 2026 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Titan completes acquisition of 67% stake in Damas Jewellery business

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

Titan Company announced that Titan Holdings International FZCO, UAE (Titan Holdings), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed the acquisition of the Damas Jewellery business in the GCC countries through its subsidiary Signature Jewellery Holding (Signature Jewellery).

Consequently, Signature Jewellery has now become the holding company for Damas jewellery business with Titan Holdings' stake at 67% and balance 33% held by MC International Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Mannai Corporation QPSC, Qatar).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Board of Power Finance Corporation accords in-principle approval for merger with REC

Board of REC accords in-principle approval for merger with PFC

Hindustan Zinc develops zinc-ion battery pouch cell prototypes for renewable energy storage

Afcons Infrastructure appoints Sandeep Badhe as Business Unit Head - Oil and Gas

Bajel Projects secures Mandsaur 765kV extension project

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

