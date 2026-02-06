Board of REC accords in-principle approval for merger with PFC

At meeting held on 06 February 2026

The board of REC in its meeting held on 06 February 2026 took note of the announcement made by the Hon'ble Finance Minister in the Union Budget 2026- 27 regarding proposed restructuring of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC to achieve scale and improve efficiency in public sector NBFCs.

In line with the above and based on the information presented as well as detailed deliberations in this regard, the Board of REC has accorded its in-principle approval to proceed with restructuring in the form of a merger of REC and PFC and to formulate a detailed merger proposal in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, ensuring that the merged entity continues to remain as a "Government Company" under the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws.

