Board of REC accords in-principle approval for merger with PFC

Board of REC accords in-principle approval for merger with PFC

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 February 2026

The board of REC in its meeting held on 06 February 2026 took note of the announcement made by the Hon'ble Finance Minister in the Union Budget 2026- 27 regarding proposed restructuring of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC to achieve scale and improve efficiency in public sector NBFCs.

In line with the above and based on the information presented as well as detailed deliberations in this regard, the Board of REC has accorded its in-principle approval to proceed with restructuring in the form of a merger of REC and PFC and to formulate a detailed merger proposal in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, ensuring that the merged entity continues to remain as a "Government Company" under the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws.

 

Hindustan Zinc develops zinc-ion battery pouch cell prototypes for renewable energy storage

Afcons Infrastructure appoints Sandeep Badhe as Business Unit Head - Oil and Gas

Bajel Projects secures Mandsaur 765kV extension project

Talbros Auto and its JVs win orders worth Rs 1,000 cr

Bankers assessed higher loan demand from most of the sectors of the economy during Q3:2025-26

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

