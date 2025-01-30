Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 1.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 26.05% to Rs 49.35 croreNet profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 1.36% to Rs 23.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 26.05% to Rs 49.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income49.3539.15 26 OPM %-725.21-732.21 -PBDT28.4522.80 25 PBT28.4522.80 25 NP23.1122.80 1
