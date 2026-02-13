Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 11.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.23% to Rs 1598.62 crore

Net profit of Finolex Cables rose 11.40% to Rs 164.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 147.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.23% to Rs 1598.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1182.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1598.621182.119.8611.65231.37204.29216.39192.56164.03147.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News