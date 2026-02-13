Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 11.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 3280.49 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota rose 11.74% to Rs 358.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 320.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 3280.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2948.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3280.492948.0213.2511.27582.70438.61518.42377.08358.29320.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News