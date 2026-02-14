First Fintec standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.98% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of First Fintec declined 38.46% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.98% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.770.5118.1817.650.200.290.180.260.160.26

