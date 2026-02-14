Softsol India standalone net profit rises 112.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of Softsol India rose 112.94% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.403.2354.7158.824.562.634.142.163.621.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News