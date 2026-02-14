Softsol India standalone net profit rises 112.94% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 3.40 croreNet profit of Softsol India rose 112.94% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.403.23 5 OPM %54.7158.82 -PBDT4.562.63 73 PBT4.142.16 92 NP3.621.70 113
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:34 PM IST