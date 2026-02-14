Grameva standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 128.55% to Rs 12.57 crore

Net profit of Grameva declined 43.75% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 128.55% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.575.500.326.360.200.310.110.220.090.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News