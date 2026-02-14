Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Grameva standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Grameva standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Sales rise 128.55% to Rs 12.57 crore

Net profit of Grameva declined 43.75% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 128.55% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.575.50 129 OPM %0.326.36 -PBDT0.200.31 -35 PBT0.110.22 -50 NP0.090.16 -44

Feb 14 2026

