Steel Exchange India standalone net profit declines 85.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Steel Exchange India declined 85.62% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.61% to Rs 240.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 327.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.240.35327.519.3412.059.2621.782.2815.862.2815.86

