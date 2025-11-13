Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fischer Medical Ventures arm wins order of Rs 9.29 cr

Fischer Medical Ventures arm wins order of Rs 9.29 cr

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

From Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department

Time Medical International Ventures (India), the wholly owned subsidiary of Fischer Medical Ventures has been awarded a Rs 9.29 crore order by the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department for supplying and installing 65 advanced Digital Radiography Units across the state. The project will modernize veterinary diagnostics, enhance animal healthcare, and strengthen diagnostic access in over 60 locations statewide.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

