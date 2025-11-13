Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Man Infra rises after Q2 PAT jumps 27% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Man Infra rises after Q2 PAT jumps 27% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Man Infraconstruction rose 1.07% to Rs 137.05 after the company reported a 27.27% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.01 crore on a 28% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 148.75 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 78.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter, registering a 23.9% increase on a YoY basis.

EBITDA (excluding other income) jumped 32.61% to Rs 36.6 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 27.6 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 24.6% in Q2 FY26 as against 12% in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses tumbled 43.74% to Rs 116.93 crore during the quarter from Rs 207.84 crore in Q2 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 51.41 crore (up 28.27% YoY), while employee benefits expenses were Rs 16.61 crore (up 9.42% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, real estate revenue was Rs 86.42 crore (down 44.15% YoY), and EPC revenue was Rs 63.09 crore (down 16.89% YoY).

The company reported collections of Rs 183 crore in Q2FY26 and Rs 417 crore in H1FY26.

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit declined 10.1% to Rs 118.33 crore on a 42.01% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 331.65 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Manan Shah, managing director of Man Infraconstruction, said, "Our financial performance for the quarter remained strong as the consolidated PAT for Q2FY26 grew by 24% YoY and reported a healthy PAT margin of 29.5%. With a focused approach on the bottom line, MICL has improved profitability on consolidated levels in a sustained manner. At the onset of the festive season, MICL Group launched one of its marquee luxurious residential projectsArtek Park at BKC.

We continue to maintain healthy sales momentum from ongoing projects, while upcoming launches are expected to further strengthen sales growth in the coming quarters. Backed by a strong balance sheet and comfortable liquidity, MICL remains well positioned to explore growth opportunities across high-potential micro-markets in both domestic and international regions."

Meanwhile, the company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per share (22.5%) on 40.36 crore equity shares for FY26. The record date is 18 November 2025, and payment is expected on 2 December 2025.

Man Infraconstruction has two business verticals, viz., EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) and real estate development. ManInfra has five decades of experience in the EPC business and strong execution capabilities in ports, residential, commercial & industrial, and road construction segments with projects spanning across India. As a real estate developer, ManInfra Group has delivered multiple residential projects in Mumbai and is recognized for its superior quality construction and timely project delivery.

SpiceJet inducts five additional Boeing 737 aircraft

Spicejet drops after Q2 net loss widens to Rs 448 cr

Axis Bank Ltd Slides 0.69%

Tata Steel Ltd Surges 1.99%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.14%

Board of Indian Railway Catering&Tourism Corp. recommends interim dividend

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

