Fischer Medical Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 760.43% to Rs 101.10 croreNet profit of Fischer Medical Ventures reported to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 760.43% to Rs 101.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales101.1011.75 760 OPM %21.283.15 -PBDT21.960.68 3129 PBT21.190.12 17558 NP19.23-0.29 LP
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST