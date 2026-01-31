Fischer Medical Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 760.43% to Rs 101.10 crore

Net profit of Fischer Medical Ventures reported to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 760.43% to Rs 101.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.101.1011.7521.283.1521.960.6821.190.1219.23-0.29

