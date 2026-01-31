Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 65.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.96% to Rs 237.48 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 65.95% to Rs 50.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 237.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 208.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.237.48208.3923.3722.4374.5749.5867.1642.4050.7330.57

