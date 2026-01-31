Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 65.95% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.96% to Rs 237.48 croreNet profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 65.95% to Rs 50.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 237.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 208.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales237.48208.39 14 OPM %23.3722.43 -PBDT74.5749.58 50 PBT67.1642.40 58 NP50.7330.57 66
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST